Teen accused of posting racist video facing weapons charge

A 17-year-old was arrested on a weapons charge Friday in connection with an investigation involving a video showing two individuals wielding firearms and one shouting a racial epithet and insinuating violence against Black people.

New York State Police say the high school student was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

The rifle allegedly possessed by the 17-year-old was not SAFE Act compliant, according to state police. The SAFE Act prevents criminals from buying guns, cracks down on illegal guns and bans the most dangerous assault weapons.

The use of the racial slur in the self-recorded video was interpreted by some as a broad threat against Black people, provoking the ire of community members and the local chapter of the NAACP, as well as prompting disciplinary action by both students’ schools, an investigation by New York State Police and condemnation from the governor.

I am disgusted by the racist behavior displayed on social media from a @sunyesf student.



Let me be clear: New York State has zero tolerance for acts of hate and intolerance, and any attempts at causing fear or threats of violence against any individual or community. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 21, 2022

In conjunction with the Chenango County District Attorney, state police say a hate crime did not occur because the video was not directly sent to a specific person or group.

The second individual in the video, state police said, is not facing any charges, but was expelled from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry on Jan. 20, three days after a Snapchat video of the incident was shared to Facebook by a third party.

The Facebook version of the video has been viewed more than 6,000 times and garnered more than 400 comments in the week since it was posted over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Both individuals identified in the video offered apologies in the comments on the Facebook post, which has been shared more than 150 times.

