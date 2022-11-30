Teen accused of pulling out gun at DeLand High School arrested, deputies say

A 19-year-old who was wanted for pulling out a gun at a high school football game has been arrested.

Police said Jayvion Barthel got into a fight at a DeLand High School football game in September and pulled out a gun.

On Monday night, deputies said he also tried to ditch a “ghost gun.”

Deputies said the gun was loaded and did not have a serial number.

Barthel faces several charges.

