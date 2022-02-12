Teen accused of rape heads to court

Feb. 11—A Johnstown-area man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of sexually assaulting a girl and threatening to kill her if she told anyone, authorities said.

Xavier Carr, 18, of the 300 block of Michigan Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.

City police detectives charged Carr with two counts of rape and one count of statutory sexual assault.

According to a criminal complaint, Carr allegedly placed a large knife beside the girl's head and assaulted her at a residence on Cypress Avenue on Jan. 13, 2021.

Carr allegedly told the girl he would kill her if she told anyone.

Charges were filed after the girl told her mother, authorities said.

Carr is being held in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, on $125,000 percentage bond.