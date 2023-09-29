Teen accused of raping unconscious teen, 18-year-old allegedly shared video on social media, detectives say

PLANT CITY, Fla. - Two teenage males have been arrested for their involvement in a sexual battery case of a teenage girl, according to authorities.

Detectives say on September 23, a group of teenagers gathered for a party in Plant City and engaged in underage drinking.

A teenage girl became intoxicated to the point of losing consciousness, according to detectives.

While unconscious, detectives say, she was raped by a 17-year-old.

Detectives say an 18-year-old filmed the incident and shared the video on social media.

On September 24, the victim became aware of the sexual battery through the video footage.

Detectives say the victim then contacted them and both suspects confessed to their actions.

One of the suspects was arrested on Thursday and the other turned themselves in on Friday.

One suspect has been charged with sexual battery by a person younger than 18 upon a victim 12 or older, detectives said.

Detectives say the second suspect has been charged with promotion of a sexual performance by a child X2 and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

In a statement Sheriff Chad Chronister said, "I am disgusted at the actions of these individuals who exploited someone in such a vulnerable state. I extend my deepest sympathies to this young woman and admire her bravery in coming forward to our deputies. This arrest serves as a clear message to anyone believing they can violate another person. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will not tolerate these actions in our community, and we will ensure that this victim receives the justice she deserves."