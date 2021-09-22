Teen accused of school threats

Sep. 22—HIGH POINT — A student at Southwest Guilford High School has been arrested and charged with threatening shootings at public schools in High Point and other parts of the county, though no acts of violence were carried out, according to police.

Kayshaun Williams, 18, of Jamestown, was charged with making a false report of mass violence on educational property.

At a press conference at the new police headquarters Tuesday afternoon, Chief Travis Stroud of the High Point Police Department said investigators believe the threat has been resolved.

The police department reports it was "inundated with tips and information regarding a threat posted on social media" about 7 p.m. Monday. Several firearms were displayed in the online posts.

The posts mentioned Southwest Guilford, Andrews, Southern Guilford, Southeast Guilford and Northeast Guilford high schools.

With the assistance of the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Williams was found at his residence and arrested without incident, police said. Investigators say Williams admitted to making the threats on social media.

Williams' bond was set at $250,000 secured. He was taken to the Guilford County Jail in High Point about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police report.

Police Capt. Curtis Cheeks III said the threats stemmed from "personality conflicts with other students."

Williams had no previous criminal record with High Point police, Cheeks said.

Stroud said the fatal shooting of one teenage student by another student at Mount Tabor High School in Forsyth County three weeks ago has heightened local awareness and led to widespread public outreach to the police Monday night when images appeared online. The quick public response helped police with the speed of the investigation, he said.

Cheeks said police collaborated with Guilford County Schools resource officers in the investigation.

Though police believe the threat has been resolved, to reassure the public and as a precaution, extra officers were present Tuesday at schools, said Mike Richey, Guilford County Schools executive director of emergency management, who attended the press conference.

Stroud said the outcome of the online threats represented the best-case scenario, given the circumstances.

"We prevented a school shooting," he said.

