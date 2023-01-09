Teen accused of shooting 15-year-old to death

Jan. 9—A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night and a 17-year-old has been arrested by the Ector County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated assault.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 9:15 p.m. about an ambulance being called for a gunshot victim and when they arrived, they learned the boy had been taken away in a private vehicle. Odessa Police officers later found the boy in the 1700 block of West County Road and he was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he died.

During the subsequent investigation, ECSO detectives learned the boy had been shot near Moss and Cielo Alto in West Odessa and they identified Omar Mattheew Gutierrez as the suspect.

Gutierrez was booked into the Ector County jail around 7:20 a.m. Saturday and remains there on surety bonds totaling $600,000.

The investigation is ongoing.