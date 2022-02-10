Teen accused of shooting cop was on house arrest but cut ankle monitor, records say

A Lexington teenager charged with shooting a cop last weekend has been accused of violating his bond conditions multiple times in another case, according to court records and WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The 16 year old, charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer after he allegedly shot a Lexington cop Saturday, was charged in 2020 with robbery, assault and wanton endangerment, according to court records.

He was released in November 2020 on a conditional bond and ordered to not commit any additional crimes, according to court records.

In January, he violated his release conditions by committing assault, terroristic threatening and strangulation, according to an affidavit.

He was detained again but released into home incarceration on Jan. 21, according to court records. He had an ankle monitor which tracked his location, but he cut off the monitor on Jan. 22, according to an affidavit filed the same day.

Court records accessed by the Herald-Leader Thursday evening didn’t indicate where the teenager was between the date he cut the ankle monitor and the date of the shooting.

The teenager’s court record is publicly available in Fayette Circuit Court. The Herald-Leader is not naming the teenager because he is a minor. Lexington police didn’t release the teenager’s name after he was charged in the shooting, but WKYT reported the teenager was involved in both cases.

Shooting incident

The 16 year old’s full charges stemming from Saturday’s shooting include assault of a police officer, three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, five counts of wanton endangerment, possessing a handgun as a minor, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal mischief, trafficking a controlled substance with a gun, trafficking marijuana with a gun, and receiving a stolen gun, police said.

He was one of three teenagers charged in the altercation, which occurred Sunday when police approached four teenagers who they believed may have been involved in an earlier shooting, Lexington police said. The 16 year old fired at the cops, striking one officer who was protected by his ballistic vest, police said. Another officer shot back, but no one else was injured, police said.

Two 17 year olds were each charged with possessing a handgun as a minor, trafficking a controlled substance with a gun, trafficking marijuana with a gun and receiving a stolen gun.

The teenagers were taken to a juvenile detention center, police said.

The officer who got shot was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said. Police Chief Lawrence Weathers previously said the officer was in good spirits. The Lexington Police Department said Thursday it didn’t have an update to provide on the officer’s condition.

Kentucky State Police’s Critical Incident Response Team launched an investigation into the shooting. It’s common for the Critical Incident Response Team to investigate shootings across the state which involve law enforcement officers.

