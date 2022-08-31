Teen accused of shooting at father pleads not guilty

Aug. 31—A 19-year-old accused of shooting at his father during a disagreement in Columbia Falls late last month has pleaded not guilty to a single count of assault with a weapon.

Jeremiah Russell Rardon appeared before Judge Dan Wilson on Aug. 18 for his arraignment on the felony charge. Wilson had earlier in the month ordered Rardon's release from county jail on his own recognizance. Bail in the case was originally set at $100,000.

Rardon turned himself in to authorities soon after Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies began investigating the July 29 confrontation near Brunner Road. According to court documents, Rardon and his father got into a disagreement over a parking job. An upset Rardon allegedly rammed a van, containing two occupants at the time, already parked in the Columbia Falls driveway.

When his father yelled at him to stop from about 70 yards away, Rardon climbed out of his vehicle with a 9 mm handgun, court documents said. He allegedly pointed it across the roof of the car and began firing off rounds in the direction of his father. Then he drove off.

While deputies spoke with Rardon's father, an individual near Rocky Lane contacted authorities, saying they saw a man park a vehicle and flee into the woods. Responding deputies located Rardon's green Subaru, two boxes of 9 mm ammunition and a black nylon holster along with it, court documents said.

They located a 9 mm handgun about 200 feet from the car, according to court documents.

After turning himself in, Rardon spoke with investigators. He allegedly admitted firing the gun, but said he shot it into the sky rather than at his father.

As part of the terms of his release, Rardon must wear a GPS monitoring device.

Assault with a weapon carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a fine of $50,000.

