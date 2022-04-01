Teen accused of shooting man who bought, kept alcohol with juvenile's money

A juvenile gave a man money to buy him cigars from a store on New Year's Eve.

Instead, Keith Joseph bought alcohol, St. Landry Parish Sheriff spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said in a release. The juvenile, whose age is unknown, asked for the alcohol and walked with Joseph to his home in the 300 block of East St. Michael Street in Washington.

When they got to Joseph's house, someone at the home asked why the juvenile was there. The juvenile and member of the house got into an argument, Thibodeaux said.

The juvenile left and told a parent what happened.

Later that day, the juvenile returned to Joseph's house with 16-year-old Michael Zachary. Joseph asked the juvenile to come on the property so he could apologize, Thibodeaux said.

Michael Zachary later told detectives Joseph grabbed the juvenile's arm, so Michael confronted Joseph. He said Joseph walked on the porch and reached for a shotgun, which was later identified as a BB gun, Thibodeaux said.

The teen pulled out a .22-caliber revolver and shot the 28-year-old Joseph, who died from his injuries, Thibodeaux said.

Michael Zachary was indicted on Monday by a St. Landry Parish grand jury on a second-degree murder charge. He is being tried as an adult.

