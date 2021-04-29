Teen accused of shooting stepfather to death

Police say the 16-year-old shot his stepfather in the head during a celebration at a restaurant.

Video Transcript

COURTNEY FISHER: Yeah, good morning, Tom. You know, we know that violence against Asians is at an all time high across the country. We've seen incidents happen here in Houston, but the HPD Assistant Chief who was on scene, who we spoke with, and he tweeted overnight has wanted to reiterate this is not an Asian hate crime. It's not being investigated as that. He says that it is a family of violence-- a family domestic violence incident.

I want to show you this. He tweeted this overnight, HPD Assistant Chief Tien, I want to reiterate to our AAPI, meaning, of course, Asian-American Pacific Islander community, that this is believed to be a family violence incident. It happened at this restaurant around 6:00 PM. Family, we're told, was having a party, a get-together, at this restaurant here on Bel Air Boulevard when investigators say that a 16-year-old stepson shot his stepfather in the head. That man in his 40s died.

Police caught the teen because HPD officers just happened to be in the parking lot writing a report and they were flagged down by a restaurant security guard. They chased the teen, arrested him. Investigators say he had the gun on him, as well. It sounds like a coincidence that officers just happened to be out here in the parking lot at the time, but the assistant chief says beefing up security in areas where there have been high crime reports like Asia Town, is all part of Chief Fenner's big plan.

- My Chief to Police, Troy Fenner, has directed all police officers go to uncommitted time while they write a report to be present in the high density and high traffic areas. So this is part of the area, so they just happen to be there, and it's extremely fortunate they were there and they were quickly able to to diffuse and apprehend the suspect.

COURTNEY FISHER: So back out here live to get a closer look at that restaurant where it happened. Obviously the scene clear now. That police tape down this morning. Later today at 11:00 this morning, Mayor Sylvester Turner and HPD Chief Troy Fenner are going to hold a joint press conference and they're going to talk about the recommendations from a police reform task force. Meeting talking about that, so we're going to bring you that live press conference again at 11:00. We'll stream it on ABC13.com and also, of course, on our apps, as well. For now, reporting live from Asia Town, Courtney Fisher, ABC13 Eyewitness News.