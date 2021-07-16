Teen accused of stabbing girl 114 times allegedly asked how her death was his 'problem'

Teen accused of stabbing girl 114 times allegedly asked how her death was his 'problem'
Wilson Wong
·3 min read

When he learned about his classmate's death, the 14-year-old boy now accused of stabbing Florida cheerleader Tristyn Bailey more than 100 times offered a seemingly indifferent response, officials said.

"How is that my problem?" he allegedly asked, according to documents released Wednesday by 7th Judicial Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza's office.

13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. (St. Johns County Sheriff&#39;s Office / via Twitter)
13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office / via Twitter)

That reply to news of Bailey's death came, authorities said, after the suspect was placed in a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office interrogation room, NBC affiliate WTLV of Jacksonville reported. During an interview, the teen said he kissed Bailey, according to the news station, citing the documents. When she reacted by grabbing him, he told investigators that he pushed her. He allegedly said he walked away after Bailey fell, hit her head and walked away.

The documents also stated detectives found bloody clothes, sneakers and a notebook filled with "drawings of a violent nature" in the boy's bedroom, WTLV reported. Among the disturbing illustrations were a satanic symbol and a nude woman with red X's over her breasts and genitals. The drawings appeared to show blood oozing out of several wounds.

The teen suspect, who NBC News is not naming because he is a minor, was arrested May 10, one day after Bailey was found dead in May in a wooded area of St. Johns, a suburb of Jacksonville, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said she suffered 114 stab wounds, 49 of which appeared to have been defensive wounds to her hands, arms and head as she tried to fight off her attacker. A knife, believed to be the suspect's, was found in a pond near Bailey's body, officials said. The tip of that blade was "broken off" and found lodged in her scalp.

The word "KARMA" was also handwritten in blue ink inside Bailey's left ankle and a "smiley face" was drawn inside her right ankle, WTLV reported, citing a medical examiner's findings. The report does not state who put the writing on her body.

The suspect was initially booked on a charge of second-degree murder, but Larizza announced in late May that the teen would be tried as an adult, describing the murder as "horrific."

“It brings me no pleasure to be charging a 14-year-old as an adult with first-degree murder," he said at the time. "But I can tell you also the executive team and I reviewed all the facts, all the circumstances, the applicable law and it was not a difficult decision to make, that he should be charged as an adult."

The teen has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The boy's mother, 35-year-old Crystal Smith, surrendered to police in early June on a charge of evidence tampering in St. Johns County and was released on $25,000 bail, according to the sheriff's office. She also pleaded not guilty to the charge against her.

A surveillance camera inside Smith's home showed her washing a pair of her son's jeans that later tested positive for blood, according to an arrest warrant. Traces of blood were also found in a sink drain, the warrant said. Evidence tampering is a third-degree felony in Florida.

Before his arrest, the suspect posted a photo to Snapchat flashing a peace sign in the back of a police car with the caption, “Hey guys has inybody seen Tristyn lately.” He took the selfie when he was only considered a witness and Bailey was still missing.

Image: Suspect Snapchats while sitting in a police vehicle. He is currently in custody in the killing of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in Florida.
Image: Suspect Snapchats while sitting in a police vehicle. He is currently in custody in the killing of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in Florida.

Authorities added the suspect had told friends that "he intended to kill someone" by taking them to the woods and stabbing them.

The boy is expected to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on July 28, according to WLTV.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN chief: World faces a `hurricane of humanitarian crises'

    The United Nations chief warned Friday that a “hurricane of humanitarian crises” around the world has left civilians in conflict areas paying the highest price and is compounded by a relentless wave of attacks on humanitarian and medical workers. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said humanitarian needs are outpacing the ability of the United Nations and aid organizations to meet them, “turbocharged by the COVID-19 pandemic.” “The sheer scale of humanitarian needs have never been greater,” Guterres said.

  • Yellen began Treasury job with flurry of calls and meetings, calendar shows

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen began her new job with a packed schedule of calls and meetings with high-powered American political and business leaders and global finance officials, a calendar of her first two months in office shows. As is custom for her new role, Yellen had calls with other finance ministers around the world from January through March, according to her calendar, which was made public on Friday. The United States was still near the beginning of its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic during that time as vaccinations ramped up and widespread restrictions to curb cases began to ease.

  • Friends told police teen fantasized about killing and drew mutilated bodies before allegedly murdering teen

    ‘He knew something was wrong with him’ said a student

  • New twist in Mollie Tibbetts' murder case delays sentencing

    The defense argues that new evidence supports Cristhian Behena Rivera's testimony that he was kidnapped and framed for her murder.

  • Iowa judge delays sentencing for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, convicted of Mollie Tibbetts' 2018 murder

    Cristhian Bahena Rivera was convicted in May of the first-degree murder of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.

  • Biden and Merkel vow to defend against Russian aggression in White House meeting

    The US president praises the German leader but reiterates his concerns about the pipeline that will run from Russia to Germany Joe Biden and Angela Merkel hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House on 15 July. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images Joe Biden hosted Angela Merkel at the White House on Thursday for bilateral meetings as the outgoing German chancellor prepares to step down, in a visit that marked Biden’s latest attempt to strengthen relationships with US alli

  • Sexually abused teen led police to body buried in Jackson County yard: court records

    “She said that they told her they buried the body,” the detective who interviewed the girl wrote in a court document.

  • Trump asked advisors ‘are you ready?’ ahead of January 6 rally: ‘It’s going to be a big deal’

    General Milley was concerned that Mr Trump was planning a coup

  • Just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans, study shows

    Scientists have taken another step toward solving an enduring mystery with a new tool that may allow for more precise comparisons between the DNA of modern humans and that of our extinct ancestors. “That's a pretty small percentage," said Nathan Schaefer, a University of California computational biologist and co-author of the new paper. “This kind of finding is why scientists are turning away from thinking that we humans are so vastly different from Neanderthals.”

  • Haiti police reject reports implicating govt in slaying

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti on Thursday forcefully pushed back against reports that current government officials were involved in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, calling them “a lie.” Léon Charles, head of Haiti’s National Police, denied a report from Caracol news, a Colombian-based private TV station, that claimed interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph was the mastermind of the July 7 killing. Haitian authorities have otherwise not been very forthcoming with information about who might have been behind the killing, suggesting that media reports implicating current officials had struck a nerve in the government.

  • Arizona election auditors seek more records, voter canvass

    Contractors hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to oversee a partisan review of the 2020 election said Thursday that they don’t have enough information to complete their report, and urged legislators to subpoena more records and survey voters at home. Leaders of the GOP audit described a wide variety of reasons their review is taking months longer than the 60 days initially planned, including confusion about damaged ballots and a lack of access to certain data. As the audit drags on, some Republicans worry the spectacle of widely discredited operations will drive away voters in next year's elections.

  • Child tax credit payments started hitting bank accounts today. Here's what you need to know.

    Most qualifying families will automatically receive the expanded payments, but those who don't have to file taxes or haven't done so will need to update their information with the IRS.

  • Computers seized in UK investigation over images of kissing minister

    Britain's data watchdog has seized computers as part of an investigation into how images showing former British health minister Matt Hancock kissing an adviser inside his ministerial office came to be published, it said on Thursday. Hancock resigned from his position in June after security camera images of the kiss, which broke COVID regulations at the time, were published in The Sun newspaper. On Thursday, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said personal computer equipment and electronic devices were seized as part of an investigation into how the CCTV images found their way into the public domain.

  • Myanmar funeral services overwhelmed as COVID toll mounts

    The accounts from different parts of Myanmar point to the daily death tolls being higher than those given by the health ministry, which hit a record 145 fatalities on Wednesday. Reuters was unable to reach either the health ministry or a junta spokesman for further comment on the figures. The number of funerals at the Yay Way cemetery in Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, was around 200 per day over the past week, well over double the number that would normally be expected, funeral services said.

  • Man in custody after barricaded standoff

    A suspect was taken into custody several hours after Boston police responded Thursday to a Dorchester neighborhood where a person was barricaded inside an apartment.

  • Scared child shows up at NC home during night, leading to standoff and wounded deputy

    A Caldwell County deputy was shot in the leg.

  • 7 deputies hurt in disturbance at Southern California jail

    None of the injuries were life-threatening in the disturbance, which officials said was set off when an inmate assaulted a deputy.

  • Who is Michael Hendricks, owner of lot where Kensie Renee Aubry’s remains were found?

    Hendricks had formed a company called Hendricks Aviation LLC. He and his partner are in custody on sex crime charges.

  • Leaked Matt Hancock CCTV footage was in ‘public interest’, says Boris Johnson’s office

    The leaked CCTV footage which exposed Matt Hancock's affair was in the public interest, the Prime Minister's spokesman has said, as an investigation into an alleged data breach continues. Two people suspected of recording the film without consent had their homes raided on Thursday by officials from the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO). Police and Crime Commissioners have also called for the police to launch an urgent investigation amid concern over the security of government buildings. Bu

  • One of the year’s most spectacular skywatching shows has begun. Here's how to take it in.

    The Perseid meteor shower, one of the year's most spectacular skywatching events, is active from Wednesday to Aug. 24. Here's how to see the shooting stars.