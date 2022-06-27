Teen accused of stabbing Oconto man who confronted him about alleged robbery attempt

OCONTO – An Oconto teen is accused of stabbing a man who confronted him over an alleged attempt to rob the man's son of $150 in cash.

Landon W. Burkett, 17, was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and felony bail jumping.

The victim, who was wounded in the middle lower back and near his left armpit, was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay for treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. June 21 on the bridge connecting Smith Avenue and Brazeau Avenue.

Burkett was arrested at his home shortly afterward, based on information witnesses provided.

The man, who was interviewed at the hospital several hours later by Oconto Police, said he

saw Burkett and a second boy while riding his ATV and stopped to confront Burkett. Burkett swung at him, but the man grabbed him and pushed Burkett toward the bridge.

The man said he thought the second youth grabbed him, and then he was stabbed.

He said Burkett told him "I know you felt that… I stuck you good," then ran toward his residence.

The man said he got back on the ATV and returned home about three blocks away, where officers found someone keeping pressure on one of the wounds.

The victim’s son told officers that Burkett had tried to rob him of $150 two days earlier, after which he told his father.

The father said he’d gone to speak with Burkett’s parents about Burkett trying to jump his son, but claimed Burkett pulled a large kitchen knife. The complaint doesn’t state whether Burkett’s parents were present.

The boy who was with Burkett claimed the stabbing was self defense, as both he and Burkett were attacked by the father. He said Burkett stabbed the man out of fear for his life.

District Attorney Edward Burke said there was no evidence the other boy had done anything except being present, and he did not charge him.

The felony bail jumping charge was filed because Burkett was charged on May 17 with robbery with threat of force and disorderly conduct after he was accused of taking a motorized bicycle from another teen the previous day. He was released after $500 bail was posted and pleaded not guilty on June 3.

Burkett is now being held on $30,000 bail, which was set by Judge Michael Judge at the teenager's initial appearance June 22 on the new charges.

The maximum sentences on each count is 17½ years for endangering safety, 15 years for robbery, six years for bail jumping and 90 days for disorderly conduct.

