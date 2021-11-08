Teen accused of stabbing Oshkosh West school resource officer again asks to move trial out of Winnebago County

OSHKOSH - A teen accused of stabbing a school resource officer at Oshkosh West High School has again asked a judge to move his upcoming trial out of Winnebago County.

Grant Fuhrman, 18, of Oshkosh, was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors accused him of injuring Michael Wissink, a school resource officer at Oshkosh West High School, with a two-pronged barbecue fork in December 2019. In response, Wissink shot the then-16-year-old student in the chest.

In court documents filed Friday, Fuhrman and his attorney, Corey Mehlos, ask Winnebago County Judge Daniel Bissett to reconsider a request to move Fuhrman's trial to a different county or, alternatively, draw a jury from another county.

Bissett denied a similar request in May, but Fuhrman's new request argues "extensive pretrial publicity" since then will prevent him from getting a fair trial from a Winnebago County jury, the court documents say.

RELATED: Winnebago County judge throws out statements made by teen accused of stabbing Oshkosh West High School resource officer

RELATED: Former Oshkosh West High School resource officer gets National Award of Valor for bravery in December stabbing

Fuhrman and his attorney describe the pretrial publicity as pervasive and "overwhelmingly negative," arguing it has "characterized Grant as having violent character," the court documents say.

The coverage of Wissink, meanwhile, has been "overwhelmingly favorable," including an Oshkosh Northwestern article published in August 2020 after Wissink was given an award by the National Association of School Resource Officers.

"There is far more than a 'reasonable likelihood' that he will not receive a fair trial in a small county in which more than 700 shirts have already been sold labeling the complaining witness (Wissink) a 'hero,'" the court documents say.

Fuhrman is scheduled to stand trial in December.

Contact Chris Mueller at 920-996-7267 or cmueller@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AtChrisMueller.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh West stabbing suspect asks to move trial from Winnebago County