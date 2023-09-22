Teen accused of stabbing victim in the face in San Bernardino County

A teen was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a victim in the face in Victorville.

The suspect was identified as Aniyah Wright, 19, by the Victorville Police Department.

On Wednesday, officers responded to reports of an altercation at a home on the 12300 block of Roadrunner Lane around 10:40 a.m.

During the confrontation, Wright grabbed a knife from the kitchen and charged toward family members inside the home, authorities said.

In an effort to protect the others, Wright was tackled by the victim, who was not identified. While being held down, the suspect turned the knife toward the victim and stabbed them in the face.

The victim fled the home and called the police. They were airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment, officials said.

Arriving officers took Wright into custody on charges of attempted murder. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victorville Police at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.

