Teen accused of stealing car two miles from Wallingford PD just hours after arrest for trying to hot-wiring another vehicle

A teenager allegedly stole a car in Wallingford early Monday just hours after he was arrested for trying to hot-wire a car in the same town.

Cody James Monty, 18 of Meriden, faces charges of third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, using a motor vehicle without owner’s permission and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to the Wallingford Police Department.

Police said they responded Sunday at about 10 p.m. to the McGuire Court apartments on the report of a car theft in progress. The complainant told police a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants was attempting to steal her silver 2011 Kia Soul.

When officers arrived, they found Monty sitting in the vehicle with the driver seat reclined, police said. The steering column near the ignition was reportedly detached, and Monty had a large screwdriver and USB cables commonly used to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles, according to police.

Wallingford police said they arrested Monty and initially held him on a $10,000 bond.

Sometime after midnight, a bail commissioner freed Monty on a promise to appear and he left the police department on foot, police said.

Then around 3:37 a.m., officers were called to the Cumberland Farms on North Colony Road for a car theft. Police noted that the convenience mart is just over two miles away from the Wallingford Police Department and takes about 45 minutes to get to on foot. There, a Mazda CX-9 that was left unlocked and running at a pump was stolen.

Surveillance footage from Cumberland Farm reportedly showed Monty had stolen the vehicle, police said.

The 18-year-old was arrested at about 5:30 a.m. when Meriden police found him at his residence.

Monty was then held on a $25,000 bond and was expected to appear before a judge Monday.