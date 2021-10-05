Teen accused of striking 3 Houston valets with car is charged with murder

A 17-year-old driver accused of mowing down three valets at a Houston restaurant last week was charged with three counts of murder Monday.

Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi, who is hospitalized, also faces one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, police said.

The valets, ages 18, 22 and 23, were working at Prospect Park South, southeast of downtown Houston, when they were killed Friday night. Authorities have not identified them.

“We’re talking about three individuals who were just out here working," said Sean Teare, chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s vehicular crimes division. "They were out here doing their job."

“This one is as egregious as we’ve seen in a very long time,” he added.

When a police sergeant saw a driver doing doughnuts in a parking lot in an Infiniti sedan, authorities said, he flipped on his lights. The driver fled, hitting speeds of 60 mph on a two-lane road, Teare said.

Within seconds, the driver had allegedly struck the valets, killing them. The Infiniti then crashed in a ditch.

Modawi and a passenger were taken to a local hospital with broken legs. It wasn’t immediately clear if Modawi has a lawyer.