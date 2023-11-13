Teen accused of threatening East Lansing synagogue pleads guilty

GRAND RAPIDS — An Upper Peninsula man with East Lansing ties pleaded guilty Monday to making violent threats to commit a mass shooting targeting Jewish people, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.

Seann Patrick Pietila, 19, most recently of Pickford, is scheduled for a March 4 sentencing.

He pleaded guilty to transmitting threatening communications, which carries a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. He would not be able to possess any firearms due to the felony conviction.

Pietila may have been targeting an East Lansing synagogue in Instagram messages to another person, according to Totten's statement. An indictment says Pietila was in Ingham County in early June when he sent several phone messages, which included listing various guns along with axes and napalm he intended to use to kill and burn people.

An indictment says Pietila communicated neo-Nazi ideologies, antisemitism, suicidal ideologies and he glorified past mass shooters with similar ideologies while talking about his "desire and his intent to mimic past mass shooters/mass casualty incidents."

A search of Pietila's home in June turned up ammunition, magazines, a shotgun, a rifle, a pistol, knives and other firearm accessories, along with a Nazi flag, gas masks and military manuals, officials said.

Found in Pietila's phone was a note mentioning the Shaarey Zedek Congregation in East Lansing, and the date of "March 15th 2024," officials said.

He told officials that he did not plan to follow through on his threats, according to a court file.

Pietila had attended Eastern High School in the 2020-2021 school year, and he told investigators he had moved to Pickford a week before an FBI search and he had previously lived with his mother in East Lansing, near the Michigan State University campus, the filing said.

Pietila's guilty plea comes at a time of increased worry for Jewish communities.

“No one should face violent threats because of their race, ethnicity, religion, or any other status,” Totten said. “At this moment of increased threats across the nation, we renew our commitment to prevent, disrupt, and prosecute illegal acts of hate fueled by antisemitism, Islamophobia, or anti-Arab bias.”

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Teen accused of threatening East Lansing synagogue pleads guilty