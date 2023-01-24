Teen accused of threatening school violence

A threat against of violence was made against Shelby High School Tuesday.

A Shelby teenager has been charged with a felony communicating a threat of mass violence on an educational property.

Parents of Shelby High School students were notified through an automated voice message at about 11 a.m. Tuesday that there had been a threat, and police and school officials were looking into it.

“There was a social media post, and Shelby Police Department is investigating currently,” said Greg Shull, communications director for Cleveland County Schools.

Shelby High School students fled the school and parents clogged the pick-up line by 11:30 a.m., and Shelby Police stood guard outside the building as panicked students called home.

Shull said the post came from an Instagram account that appeared to be based in Chicago, and the poster had threatened to shoot up the school in an Instagram story.

Additional officers were immediately on campus following the post.

“We have to roll with it and make sure we tell everybody,” he said. “Until we know something from police, we just roll with what we've got. We've got a good presence by police on campus. It’s going pretty smooth right now.”

He said the threat triggered a safety response which included putting a team in place.

“We sent out a message, and we anticipate sending a follow up message,” Shull said.

At about 3:30, Shelby High School Principal David Allen sent out a follow-up message that read:

“As you know, we were made aware of an inappropriate message posted to social media regarding Shelby High School. We appreciate your patience earlier today as the Shelby Police Department investigated the matter and provided additional officers on campus. We wanted to follow up to let you know that the situation was thoroughly investigated by Shelby Police Department and school system personnel. Based on their investigation and actions, the Shelby Police Department has resolved the issue and has been extremely helpful throughout this process.

Again, thank you, and we look forward to a great day of school tomorrow at Shelby High.”

According to police, the woman was not a student nor was she on campus at the time of her arrest.

She was booked into Cleveland County jail and assigned a $10,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Teen accused of threatening violence at Shelby High School