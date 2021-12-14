Teen accused of threatening shooting at Edison Middle School

PERRY TWP. – Students heading to class in Perry Local Schools will see a greater police presence today after a 13-year-old was accused of threatening a shooting at Edison Middle School on social media.

According to a release from Perry Township Police Chief Mike Pomesky, just after 4:30 p.m. his department received several calls reporting the threat.

Township detectives identified a 13-year-old male and charged him with a felony count of inducing panic. He was taken to the Stark Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center. It is unclear if he is a Perry student.

Pomesky said students, parents and school staff provided information in the case.

After Pomesky’s statement was posted to social media, several commenters questioned the safety of their students returning to the school and if there were additional people involved in the post.

A response from the police department indicated there would be a police presence at the school and that the investigation resulted in the appropriate individual being criminally charged.

Some commenters on Facebook noted that others had indicated their knowledge of the shooting threat.

"Keep in mind just because your name is used or referenced (either directly or indirectly) in a social media post by someone, it doesn’t make you guilty of a crime,” the Police Department said in the Facebook post.

It is the second time in two weeks that Perry police have investigated a social media post. A Central Catholic High School student was removed from the school last week after he was accused of making an inappropriate post that could have been interpreted as violent, police have said.

Also on Monday, a Washington High School student was arrested after being accused of posting a weapons-related threat on social media. The juvenile, whose name was not released, was charged with a misdemeanor count of inducing panic, Massillon Police Lt. Mike Maier said. The youth was later released to his parents.

