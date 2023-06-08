Teen accused of trying to support ISIS to appear in Worcester federal court

WORCESTER — A Wakefield man accused of knowingly providing gift cards to be sold to support the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) of will appear in federal court in Worcester Thursday, according to the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy.

Mateo Ventura, 18, was arrested Thursday on a charge of knowingly concealing the source of material support or resources that he intended to go to a foreign terrorist organization, according to a news release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

According to charging documents, Ventura is alleged to have provided multiple gift cards to a person he believed to be an ISIS supporter so that the person could help facilitate the sale of those cards on the dark web, with the resulting profits used to support ISIS.

The gift cards would have been sold at slightly less than face value.

Ventura is alleged to have said he wanted the proceeds to go to ISIS “for war on kuffar,” (disbelievers). According to the news release, Ventura is alleged to have donated $705 between January and May 2023 intended to support ISIS.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Mateo Ventura of Wakefield accused of selling gift cards to help ISIS