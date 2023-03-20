Teen accused of violent robbery that left Houston woman paralyzed is arrested

[Source]

A 17-year-old along with his 19-year-old accomplice have been arrested in connection to a violent robbery that left a Vietnamese mother paralyzed last month.

On Feb. 13, Joseph Harrell was captured on surveillance footage physically attacking Nhung Truong, 44, during a robbery at the 9800 block of Bellaire in Houston, Texas.

Authorities said Harrell observed Truong withdrawing a large amount of money from a bank in Chinatown before following her for more than 20 miles to Bellaire. According to investigators, they were able to locate the getaway vehicle and identify Zy'Nika Ayesha Woods as the driver.

The two teens were arrested late last week.

Harrell has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery, while Woods was charged with robbery.

Harrell, who was reportedly out on bond for a weapons charge when the incident took place, is also being charged with another robbery that took place less than two weeks after the attack on Truong.

He was expected in court on Friday, but the hearing went on without him because he was reportedly being combative.

Both teens confessed their involvement in the robbery against Truong to officials, according to Fox 26.

Woods was given a $50,000 bond, while Harrell is being held on a $200,000 bond.

News Briefing - Arrests in Jugging Robbery at 9800 Bellaire Blvd. https://t.co/8iyIJZRQFC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 17, 2023

Doctors have told the victim’s family that there is only a 50% chance Truong will fully recover.

Truong was withdrawing cash for an upcoming trip to visit her family in Vietnam, whom she has not seen in nearly six years, when the robbery occurred.

Truong suffered broken ribs and a severe spinal cord injury. She is unable to walk or go to the bathroom on her own. The single mother, who is currently in a wheelchair, has to rely on help from her three children, who are aged 13, 15 and 20.

“I’m very happy that they captured them because I feel scared if they’re going to come after other people,” Truong told Fox 26.

In the meantime, Chef Lena Trang, the owner of Lena's Asian Kitchen, has offered to provide free meals for the family for as long as they need.

"We will start delivering them meals a couple of times a week," she told Fox 26. "I moved here by myself, but my whole family and friends are still in Vietnam so I kind of understand what they’re going through, that’s why I really want to help."