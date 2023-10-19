Teen accused of wielding brass knuckles in fight faces felony charge

Oct. 19—A 19-year-old from Kalispell faces a felony assault charge for allegedly beating a teenager with brass knuckles during a mid-September melee in Whitefish.

Daisy Hope Crothers is expected to appear before Judge Dan Wilson in Flathead County District Court for her arraignment on one count of assault with a weapon on Nov. 9. She is being held in the county jail with bail set at $50,500.

Crothers came to the attention of authorities after a parent reported his daughter suffered an assault on Sept. 16 at a party in Whitefish, according to court documents. Earlier that same day, an anonymous caller had reported a gathering of about 40 people off of Cedar Ridge Road, with several of them fighting, some using brass knuckles and others threatening to arm themselves with guns, court documents said.

A Whitefish Police officer compiled all available online video of the fight as well as an interview with the injured teenager and turned it over to the Sheriff's Office, according to court documents. Deputies used the video to capture a still image allegedly showing Crothers wielding brass knuckles before swinging at the wounded teen's head.

The teen suffered multiple cuts to the face during the attack, court documents said.

The video of the fight also allegedly captured another individual, identified as Zoey Russell in court documents, kicking and hitting the teenage victim. Russell faces pending counts of misdemeanor assault in Flathead County Justice Court.

Video of the fight showed that Crothers and Russell continued to lash out at the victim after she went to the ground, court documents said. The two kept up the beating even after another woman attempted to cover the victim and protect her, according to court documents.

If convicted of assault with a weapon, Crothers faces up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a fine of $50,000.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.