Teen accused of wielding brass knuckles in fight pleads not guilty

Nov. 28—A 19-year-old accused of beating a teenager with brass knuckles in September pleaded not guilty to a felony charge in Flathead County District Court earlier this month.

Daisy Hope Crothers, 19, of Kalispell, appeared before Judge Dan Wilson on Nov. 9 for her arraignment on one count of assault with a weapon. An omnibus hearing in the case is set for Nov. 29 with a pretrial conference scheduled for Jan. 10.

Crothers remains free on a $50,000 bond.

Authorities arrested Crothers after learning about a fight during a party near Whitefish off of Cedar Ridge Road in mid-September, according to court documents. A parent told the Whitefish Police Department that his daughter got assaulted at the gathering while an anonymous caller recounted multiple people brawling, some using brass knuckles and others threatening to fetch guns, court documents said.

A Whitefish Police officer interviewed the injured teenager and compiled video of the melee posted online before turning the investigation over to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. Deputies used the video to isolate a still image of Crothers taking a swing at an injured teenager while wearing brass knuckles, court documents said.

The teenage victim suffered multiple cuts to the face, according to court documents.

Another teenager allegedly caught on video kicking and hitting the victim earned misdemeanor assault charges in Flathead County Justice Court.

If convicted, Crothers faces up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.