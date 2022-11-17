Teen accuser uncooperative, man may avoid conviction

Nov. 17—A Bristol man who police say was identified by a co-defendant as the gunman in the 2019 robbery of a young teenager in a Manchester apartment complex got a chance Wednesday to emerge from the case without a criminal conviction.

PROBATION GRANTED

DEFENDANT: Jeremiah Rodriguez, now in his early 20s, of Bristol

CHARGES: Currently, conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny. Originally, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit that crime.

LATEST: Rodriguez was admitted Wednesday to the accelerated rehabilitation program. If he stays out of trouble for a year, the case will be dismissed.

Jeremiah Rodriguez, who was 18 when the crime was reported and is now in his early 20s, was granted admission to the accelerated rehabilitation program by Judge David P. Gold in Hartford Superior Court.

If Rodriguez, who has been known as Buddha, stays out of trouble for the next year, the reduced charge he is facing, conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny, will be dismissed and erased from his record.

Rodriguez and his co-defendants in the robbery case benefited by the refusal of the complainant's family to let him cooperate in the investigation. His mother and stepfather prevented police from conducting follow-up interviews with him to do such things as identify suspects from photo arrays, according to police. That would have made it difficult or impossible for prosecutors to prove the defendants guilty at trial.

The teenager had initially reported to Manchester police that he arranged to meet a 16-year-old friend, who was to arrive by car at the apartment complex where he lived, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Detective James R. Graham. The detective reported the following:

The complainant said they met around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2019 and talked for a few minutes.

As he was leaving, the boy told police, his friend called him back to the car, and the three rear-seat passengers got out, pointed a handgun at him, and demanded that he "run" his pockets. The teen said he gave them a designer belt worth $200 and $26 in cash.

Story continues

Police believe they identified all five occupants of the car who all All gave statements against each other, prosecutor Richard Rubino has said.

Rodriguez was arrested 15 days after the incident and charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit that crime, each carrying up to 20 years in prison. He has been free on $75,000 bond.

The judge said Rodriguez has essentially been on probation for three years.

Rubino didn't object to Rodriguez's application for accelerated rehabilitation, filed by defense lawyer John F. O'Brien, and the judge granted it without the second hearing usually required for such applications.

A major purpose of the second hearing is to give the victim of a crime an opportunity to comment on the application. But officials considered that unnecessary because of the complainant's non-cooperation with authorities, O'Brien explained.

Two of the defendants in the case were juveniles at the time of the incident, and their cases have been kept confidential.

Of the adult defendants, Divane Alvarado-Flores, 19, of Deerfield Road in Windsor, was convicted in a plea bargain of conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny.

He was put on probation for 18 months, with the possibility of up to six months behind bars for any violation of release conditions.

The prosecutor dropped robbery-related charges against another defendant, Cory Jamal Burney, 19, of Bristol. But Burney admitted violating probation conditions in an unrelated burglary case and received an 18-month prison sentence.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.