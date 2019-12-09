'Let others speak': Teen activist Greta Thunberg shines light on other climate stories

Thunberg arrived in Madrid on Friday (December 6) after crossing the Atlantic on a catamaran and spending a few rest days in Lisbon.

In just over a year, Thunberg has inspired younger protesters with her Friday school strike, turning it into a global movement demanding action to slow the atmospheric warming that climate scientists say could ultimately endanger the survival of industrial societies.

The annual summit kicked off on December 2 with a call from U.N. chief Antonio Guterres not to be the "generation ... that fiddled while the planet burned."