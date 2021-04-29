Teen admits misdemeanor, avoids jail in Manchester stabbing

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
Apr. 29—A teenager who was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault in a Manchester stabbing entered a plea bargain this week in which she admitted only to a misdemeanor and received a sentence without immediate prison time.

Jillian Sage Holden, 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court to interfering with police and was put on probation for two years, with the possibility of up to a year in prison if she violates release conditions.

She had been facing several felony charges in the stabbing, which occurred on the afternoon of April 25, 2020, in the area of 213 Center St. The most serious of those charges was conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, which carries up to 20 years in prison.

REDUCED CHARGE

DEFENDANT: Jillian Sage Holden, 19

CONVICTION: Interfering with police

SENTENCE: One year, suspended, two years' probation

Prosecutor Anthony Bochicchio said in court Tuesday that Holden lied to police officers by denying any knowledge of the incident, according to an audio recording of the hearing.

The original charge that she conspired in the stabbing was based on the accusation that the man who was eventually convicted of committing it, John Farley Blackshear, now 27, asked her to get a knife while he was arguing with the victim, then stabbed him with it, according to police.

The victim, who was 56 at the time, suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening at first, although he managed to recover, Bochicchio said when Blackshear entered a plea bargain in Hartford Superior Court this month.

The prosecutor also said at that time that the victim had told an inspector in the Hartford state's attorney's office that he didn't want to have any input as to the outcome of the case and didn't want to testify at a trial.

Bochicchio said Blackshear went to the victim's home while the victim was outside cleaning a car and they got into an argument. The victim shoved Blackshear away, and Blackshear pulled a knife and stabbed him in the side, leaving a 3-inch wound, according to the prosecutor.

After police received a call reporting the stabbing, officers went to 219 Center St. and found the victim on the back steps, conscious and bleeding, police Lt. Ryan Shea said at the time.

Police said they arrested Holden on Porter Street shortly after the incident.

Still pending against Holden in a lower court are a second-degree breach of peace charge stemming from a Manchester domestic incident in December and charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and use of drug paraphernalia stemming from a March 2020 arrest in Manchester.

Holden told Judge Laura F. Baldini at Tuesday's hearing that she is working full time. But the judge expressed concern that Holden has continued to accumulate criminal charges, saying she is facing a choice of going down the "wrong path" or turning her life around.

In addition to the suspended sentence and probation, the judge ordered Holden to do 22 hours of community service work in lieu of court costs. She also ordered Holden to get any substance abuse treatment considered necessary by the probation office and to refrain from threats or violence toward the victim

A charge of carrying a dangerous weapon remains pending against a defendant in the incident, Paul Andre Blake, who is around age 50 and has listed an address on Oak Street. The charge is based on accusations that Blake brandished a knife during the incident. The victim told police that Blake approached him along with Blackshear.

Blake was to appear today in Hartford Superior Court.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

