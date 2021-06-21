Teen admits to role in shooting at TPD detective

Jun. 21—A North Toledo man admitted on Monday to driving a vehicle as a co-defendant allegedly fired a handgun at an undercover Toledo police officer.

Daequan Thrasher, 18, of the 3500 block of Manhattan Boulevard, pleaded guilty to felonious assault with a firearm specification, which was amended from a first-degree felony to a second-degree felony on Monday. A fourth-degree felony of receiving stolen property will be dismissed at sentencing.

Thrasher, who was 17 at the time of the April 8, 2020, shooting, admitted to driving a vehicle near the intersection of Dorr Street and Westwood Avenue.

"All I remember is, I heard shots," Thrasher told Judge Gary Cook at the plea hearing on Monday.

Prosecutors believe Shaun T. Baker Jr., who was also 17 at the time, was the one who fired the shots, according to assistant county prosecutor Michael Bahner.

"Mr. Thrasher was driving the vehicle. He positioned himself, he backed up in order for Shaun Baker to lean out the rear passenger seat and fire a shot toward Detective [Norm] Cairl at the corner of Door and Westwood," Mr. Bahner said on Monday. "Following the shots that were fired, there was a car chase ... The individuals were caught on Byrne Road after attempting to evade police."

Approximately five shots were fired and at least one struck Detective Cairl's vehicle, investigators said. The detective was conducting an investigation at the time.

Thrasher faces a minimum of 5 years in prison and a maximum of 15 years. He will be sentenced on June 30.

Mr. Baker's case is also pending before Judge Cook. On Monday, his defense attorney, John Potts, indicated his client was likely to enter a plea on June 28.

Thrasher, Mr. Baker, and a third passenger, Masai Hampton, who was also 17 at the time, were initially charged in Lucas County Juvenile Court. Thrasher and Mr. Baker were certified to be tried as adults, but the third passenger was not charged in the adult division, Mr. Bahner said.

First Published June 21, 2021, 1:10pm