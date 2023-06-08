Teen admits to threats, gun possession as juvenile In Westmont school case

Jun. 8—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old detained in February for posting threats on Westmont Hilltop school properties admitted Wednesday to four felony charges — including that she possessed a firearm.

But she will face punishment as a juvenile — not an adult, as Cambria County District Attorney's Office prosecutors sought.

Standing in court for the juvenile-level equivalent of a plea hearing, the young woman admitted to possessing a firearm as a minor, attempted burglary and two separate counts of terroristic threats during her adjudication hearing Wednesday.

Her disposition, or juvenile court sentencing, will be held June 28, Cambria County Judge David Tulowitzki said.

Earlier this spring, the Cambria County District Attorney's Office filed a transfer request seeking to have the charges prosecuted in criminal court.

Tulowitzki denied it following a series of court-ordered professional examinations and hearings in recent weeks needed to weigh the matter.

Tulowitzki was unable to cite specific reasons for making his determination, citing state law protecting privacy in juvenile cases.

But he noted that he was bound by a section of state criminal statute that guides when cases can be transferred to criminal court.

The teen's age at the time of the incident — 14 years old — is the lowest possible age that a youth can be tried as an adult for those charges — and state judicial statute shows age was among a long list of elements a judge had to find also applied to grant such a request.

For transfer requests, that includes considering a juvenile's mental capacity, culpability and whether he or she has a previous record — as well as whether the minor facing felony charges is able to be treated or rehabilitated as a juvenile.

A judge must also consider whether or not disposition through the more penalty-focused adult system would be a better path.

The teen has been held in a Ohio detention facility since she was apprehended Feb. 6.

Authorities have not said what prompted the teen to post the threats, or discussed their contents or details about the gun now confirmed to be in her possession.

The notes were posted on two separate dates between Jan. 30 and early February. It caused Westmont Hilltop officials to cancel classes for multiple days.

During the second incident, at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, a window was broken by an unspecified object.

Some district residents have called for more transparency about the incident.

According to details aired over police radio calls, the teenager was apprehended sometime around 3 a.m. on a property near the school.

The Tribune-Democrat does not identify minors in the criminal system unless they are charged as adults.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer previously sought to show there was "reasonable grounds" the public would be better served if the teenager's case was transferred to adult court.

He declined comment on the decision, saying he cannot provide additional information about the case until disposition — juvenile court sentencing — is complete.

In court, Neugebauer sought approval from the judge for the teen to be evaluated by a Westmoreland County-based residential treatment center that treats delinquent youth.

He also requested disposition include $17,820 in restitution to Westmont Hilltop for damages.

The juvenile's defense attorney, Jerome Kaharick, did not dispute the request but indicated he wanted to see an itemized list of those costs.

Tulowitzki ordered the girl to avoid any type of contact — including verbal — with Westmont schools or any of its events. She was directed to be returned to the Ohio center to await her sentencing.

In Pennsylvania, someone found delinquent of acts that occurred when they were 14 years old can be supervised and treated under the adult system until they are 21 years old, according to the Juvenile Court Judges Commission.