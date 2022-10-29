Teen, adult facing attempted homicide charges in connection with Brighton Heights funeral shooting

Two people — a teenager and an adult — are facing attempted homicide charges after police said they were seen running away from the funeral shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

According to court documents, two Black males can be seen on surveillance video approaching the church on Benton Avenue. Both were holding guns with extended magazines.

Court documents said one of the males began shooting toward the front of the church before disappearing off to the side. He reappeared a short time later in the same area.

The other male started shooting at a man standing on the sidewalk in front of the church. The man collapsed near a horse and carriage and the shooter began chasing him, still firing the gun.

Court documents said the horse also appeared to be struck by gunfire.

During the chase, the criminal complaint said multiple people who were outside of the church could be seen limping back into the building.

About 45 seconds after the two males were seen on surveillance, they began running from the scene. They escaped through an alley leading to Viruth Street.

A live stream captured the moment gunfire erupted outside a Pittsburgh funeral Friday.

The criminal complaint said different surveillance videos from area businesses show a dark Hyundai Elantra traveling up Viruth Street around the time of the shooting.

Police determined the suspects ran to the Elantra before it turned from Viruth Street onto Brighton Road.

The license plate on the Elantra was able to be traced. Video from the McKees Rocks Bridge prior to the shooting show the Hyundai with two people inside wearing masks. The clothing matches the suspects in the shooting.

The car was linked to 19-year-old Shawn Davis. When police arrived at his residence in McKees Rocks, they found the car half a block away in an alley.

Police said they saw Davis and 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon get into the car at around 5:40 p.m.

According to court documents, police were able to catch up with the suspects on the McKees Rocks Bridge. Nixon reportedly ran away from the car back toward McKees Rocks and, while doing so, threw a gun over the bridge and into the river.

Davis also had a gun, but he dropped it on the roadway.

Nixon and Davis were taken into custody after with no further incident, police said.

At police headquarters, officers observed that Nixon’s clothing was identical to those worn by the initial shooter.

Police said Davis had different clothes from the second shooter, but the underwear he had on had the same distinct waistband as seen in the surveillance video: a white band with an Ethika logo.

The clothing that police said Davis wore during the shooting was recovered in a search warrant of his home. Marijuana was also found in the warrant, as well as three gun magazines.

Nixon is too young to get a license to carry a firearm, police said.

Nixon is charged with one count each of criminal conspiracy attempt homicide and aggravated assault, four counts of aggravated assault, one count of recklessly endangering another person, one count of firearms not to be carried without a license, one count of possession of firearm by a minor, one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of aggravated cruelty to animal.

Davis is charged with one count each of criminal conspiracy attempt homicide and aggravated assault, four counts of aggravated assault, one count of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of firearms not to be carried without a license, two counts of persons not to possess a firearm and one count of aggravated cruelty to animal.

