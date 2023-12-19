UPDATE: Teen-agers arrested after assault

Dec. 18—UPDATE: Police have corrected the charges against the two juveniles.

VALDOSTA — Two juveniles were charged with aggravated assault-attempt to rob after an incident Friday.

Around 4:30 p.m., police headed to the 600 block of East Hill Avenue after a man reported two people had tried to rob him at gunpoint, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

The man said he was sitting in his car when the pair approached; one pulled out a handgun and demanded money, the report said.

The man said the young pair ran away before officers arrived.

A police K9 unit arrived and tracked down the two suspects, who were found hiding in bushes, police said. The boys ran, but officers caught them.

The juveniles — one 15 and the other 16, both of Valdosta — were charged with aggravated assault-attempt to rob and are being held at a regional youth detention center, the police report said.

"This was great teamwork between our officers and the K9. Their teamwork resulted in these two offenders being apprehended quickly," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.