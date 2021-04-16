Teen with AK47 arrested in New York subway station

People move through a New York City subway station on April 13, 2021 in New York City. (Getty Images)

A teenager from Ohio with an AK47 assault rifle was arrested in the New York Subway. He also had a gas mask in his possession while he was sitting in a station near Times Square, according to law enforcement.

The 18-year-old man, whose identity was not immediately publicised, was taken into custody without incident around 12:30pm on Friday.

He was apprehended on the mezzanine level of the A, C, and E line, The New York Post reported.

The man was sitting down and charging his phone in the station with the firearm next to him for all to see when he was noticed by a transit police officer.

While the rifle was not loaded, the man did have a full magazine in his backpack along with the gas mask.