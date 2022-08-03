Teen allegedly assaulted while canvassing for Kansas abortion amendment in Leawood

An 18-year-old woman from Austin, Texas, allegedly was assaulted Sunday afternoon in Leawood while canvassing to encourage people to vote “yes” on Kansas’ Amendment 2.

The teen contacted police about 2 p.m. Sunday and told them that about an hour earlier she had been canvasing door-to-door for the group Students for Life Action when she was allegedly attacked in the 11200 block of Granada Lane, said Capt. Brad Robbins, a spokesman for the Leawood Police Department.

“She was told by the person who first answered the door that they did not wish to discuss the topic,” Robbins said.

As she was walking away, a woman yelled at the victim before striking her, Robbins said.

A 37-year-old woman, whose name was not included in the portion of a police report released Wednesday, was arrested and charged in Leawood Municipal Court with misdemeanor battery and released.

Voters on Tuesday overwhelming rejected a constitutional amendment that would have opened the door for state lawmakers to further restrict or ban abortions in the state. The outcome of the election allowed the right to an abortion to remain in the Kansas Constitution.