Teen allegedly going 120 mph on motorcycle among violations reported by state police in Hampton

May 7—A Massachusetts teen allegedly going more than 120 mph on a motorcycle was among 67 motor vehicle violations reported by state police during special enforcement efforts along Interstate 95 in Hampton on Sunday, officials said.

During the operation, state troopers reported six vehicles going over 100 mph, and 24 traveling over 90 mph.

The operation, which included use of state police aircraft, was conducted in response to the "increasing number of traffic violations and crashes on New Hampshire highways," state police said in a release.

"The use of state police aircraft allowed troopers to effectively monitor and enforce traffic laws from above, resulting in a significant reduction in reckless driving and other dangerous behaviors," state police said in a statement.

On Sunday, a 2009 Honda CBR600 operated by a male identified as Salim Castro, 19, of Revere, Mass., was clocked on radar traveling 94 mph, state police said.

"When Lieutenant Christopher Storm attempted to stop Castro, he then fled, traveling more than 120 mph," state police said in a release.

Lt. Storm directed state police aircraft to follow the motorcycle and Castro continued onto Route 101 West.

Trooper Thomas Lombardi monitored Castro for several miles from above in state police aircraft until the motorcycle exited Route 101 at exit 8, police said. Lombardi then notified troopers that Castro had entered the parking lot of New England Dragway, where an event was taking place. Trooper Lombardi directed state troopers and officers from the Brentwood and Epping police departments to Castro's location, where he was taken into custody.

Castro was transported to the Epping Police Department, where he was charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, operating without a motorcycle endorsement, unregistered motor vehicle and failure to display registration.

Castro was released and is due to appear in the 10th Circuit Court, Brentwood District on June 27 at 1 p.m.