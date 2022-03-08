Teen allegedly saw track coach grope girl at Toms River meet, affidavit says

TOMS RIVER - A 16-year-old witness saw a girl's track coach grope a 15-year-old girl's buttocks at a meet at the John Bennett Athletic Bubble in February, according to a court filing.

Stemming from those allegations, Thomas Downes, 61, of Jersey City was charged last week with criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

An affidavit of probable cause filed in the case sheds more light on the accusations against Downes.

On Feb. 12, a Saturday, a girl who was taking part in the track meet told her coach that a man came up to her and touched her inappropriately during the event, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement last week.

The victim said she ran her races after the incident and took a picture of the man who groped her. A man said to have known Downes for 20 years identified the man in the picture as Downes, according to the affidavit.

The Special Victims Unit of the prosecutor's office and Toms River detectives later identified Downes as the suspect.

Downes turned himself in Feb. 28 and was later released on a summons to appear in court.

When interviewed by Detective Alex Bromley of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Detective Patrick Jacques of the Toms River Police Department, Downes denied groping the girl. He told the detectives the back of his hand touched the girl’s buttocks accidentally, according to the affidavit.

Later in the interview. Downes said that “he sometimes rubs his hand on a person’s butt to ‘get some affection,’ ” according to the affidavit. No context was provided for Downes’ statement, such as the line of questioning at that point of the interview. The prosecutor’s office did not respond to questions about that later statement.

Downes could not be reached.

Downes’ attorney Jeffrey Garrigan of Jersey City declined to comment on the case, saying he is awaiting discovery.

The prosecutor's office did not release the name of the high school at which Downs was a coach. He has also served as head cross country coach at New Jersey City University.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Teen allegedly saw coach groping girl at Toms River Bubble track meet