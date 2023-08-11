Teen allegedly shoots a romantic rival in the butt through a Tri-Cities bedroom window

An 18-year-old was shot in the butt after he was allegedly caught with another teen’s girlfriend in his Kennewick bedroom.

Kennewick police were called shortly after 2 a.m. on July 18 by a woman saying her son had been shot and wounded, according to court documents.

The teen said he was having “a sexual relationship” with Yovani Silvino Aguilar’s girlfriend. They were in his bedroom when he heard the window open.

That’s when he saw Aguilar in the open window. Aguilar said “something along the lines of, ‘What are you guys doing in here,’” according to court documents.

The men argued and the victim saw Aguilar extend his arm through the window with a black semiautomatic pistol. He said Aguilar racked the gun’s slide, and he heard two gunshots and felt one hit him from behind.

Officers said they later found two spent shell casings outside of the window.

Police noted that three other people were in the house at the time of the shooting and all were put in danger by the gunfire, according to court documents.

Aguilar was arrested Aug. 8 and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail at the Benton County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, residential burglary and reckless endangerment.