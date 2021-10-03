Teen among 2 fatalities during overnight gun violence that left 17 wounded, including 3 injured in the Gold Coast

A 17-year-old boy was among two people killed and 17 people shot in Chicago — including three people who were shot in the Gold Coast — between Saturday and Sunday mornings, according to Chicago police.

Three people were shot, one critically, in the Gold Coast neighborhood about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, police said. Two people, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were sitting in a parked car in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street when they were shot.

The man was shot in the head while the woman was shot in the foot and suffered graze wounds to her leg. The third person shot was a 23-year-old man nearby on the sidewalk, who was also shot in the foot.

The 27-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The other man also was taken to Northwestern, but in good condition, and the woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition. Police said the shots may have been fired from a gray vehicle.

Martinus King, 17, was shot and killed while in the basement of a residence in the 100 block of East 107th Street in the Rosemoor neighborhood shortly after 6:10 p.m. Saturday, police said.

King, of the same block where the shooting occurred, according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced at 6:44 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

About 1:45 p.m. Saturday, two people were shot while driving in the 1100 block of North Larrabee Avenue in the Goose Island neighborhood. A man traveling in a white Buick sedan, 32, was shot multiple times while being followed by unknown people in a maroon sedan, police said. The man was traveling with a 1-year-old child, who was not shot but suffered cuts on his feet from broken glass.

A 28-year-old woman in another car nearby was shot in the arm; police said she was not the intended target of the shooting.

Both adults were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said. The 1-year-old was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings: