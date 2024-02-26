Teen among 3 killed in Chatham shooting ID'd
Three people were killed, including a 14-year-old boy and another person wounded in a shooting inside a home in the West Chatham neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.
The Cubs needed to keep their best position player from 2023, and with Bellinger back in the fold, a 2024 NL Central title is in their sights.
Google announced a slew of Android updates at MWC 2024, including the addition of Gemini to the Messages app and AI summaries for texts received while using Android Auto. There are also new accessibility features and casting controls for Spotify.
It’s still unclear if Shohei Ohtani will be able to play in the Dodgers’ season-opener against the Padres next month in South Korea.
After three weeks off since their last podcast, Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman are back with the latest episode of Baseball Bar-B-Cast, now on the Yahoo Sports network. So many exciting baseball things have happened in the last few weeks as spring training gets off the ground, and of course we have nowhere else to start but the pants.
As part of its MWC announcements, Google said it's bringing Google Wallet passes to Wear OS. It means you'll finally have easy access to boarding passes, event tickets and more on your Android watch.
Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba combined for a brilliant late goal to earn Inter Miami a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy on Sunday.
The Lakers shot just eight free throw attempts in Sunday’s loss to the Suns, which matches a season low.
Suarez beat Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to the finish line in the third-closest finish in NASCAR history.
The Nuggets weathered a 23-point first half from Klay Thompson then rallied for a runaway win.
“I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I wanted to be there. I want to be there.”
Atlanta's new configuration was meant to create up-close-and-personal racing, and on Sunday, it did exactly that.
The Detroit defense and official scorer were in spring training form Sunday.
Lenovo announced several new laptops at MWC, including two T-series ThinkPads, a ThinkPad X12 detachable and a Thinkbook. These computers boast Core Ultra processors and a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
No. 15 Creighton was fresh off a massive upset win over No. 1 UConn headed into Sunday’s game at Madison Square Garden, too.
Doc Rivers returned to Philly for the first time since they fired him, but he got the last laugh as his Bucks stuffed the Sixers.
Bellinger has agreed to return to the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal.
Snag cooling Sealy pillows for just $15, sparkling white gold earrings for $18, and so much more.
Nokia phone-maker HMD (or Human Mobile Devices) announced its official collaboration with Mattel at MWC. Its Barbie Flip Phone will be a feature phone and is set to be released this summer.
Score steep savings on top brands like Apple, Cuisinart, iRobot and more.