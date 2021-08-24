Teen among four injured in Uptown shooting

A 16-year-old was among four males injured in a shooting in Uptown Monday night, according to police.

The four were near the sidewalk in the 4500 block of North Sheridan Road shortly after 7 p.m. when a vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 16-year-old was struck by gunfire in the buttocks, and went to Weiss Hospital in a private vehicle in good condition, according to police.

A 19-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were also both struck in the buttocks, and both were taken by ambulance to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, police said. He went to Weiss Hospital in a private vehicle, where he was in good condition.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

