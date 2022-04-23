Teen among three people struck during separate shootings on a Friday night in Fresno

Police are investigating two separate shootings Friday night, including one in central Fresno, where a 15-year-old was critically wounded.

The shooting that involved the teenage boy happened at 9 p.m. on the 4000 block of North Fruit Avenue near North Saginaw Avenue.

Upon receiving a seven-round Shotspotter alert activation, officers found a teenage boy with a wound to the upper torso.

The teen was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Fresno Police Lt. Ignacio Ruiz said the teenager was walking on Fruit Avenue when a suspect opened fire and struck him.

The motive to the shooting and suspect description is not immediately known, but Ruiz said it appears to be gang related.

On. the southwest side of town, Fresno Police also responded to a shooting just after 9 p.m.

One person victim was found in a lot at E and Santa Clara streets, and a second victim was found in area one block south at E and Monterey.

One victim was shot in the groin and the other victim was shot multiple times.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and were listed in stable condition.

Police don’t have a suspect description or what led up to the shooting.

“The last report we got is any possible suspects would’ve fled on foot,” Lt. Anthony DeWall said. “This area here is traditionally a homeless encampment. We don’t have any reason to believe the victims were part of that encampment. This actually occurred kind of a fringe of that area, but we’ll definitely contact anybody that’s out here to see if they saw anything.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.