Teen with ankle monitor charged in fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a teen was wearing an ankle monitor when he shot and killed a man last month in the Soulsville area.

Eugene McShane, 18, was charged this week with first-degree murder.

Police said on August 21, dispatchers received a call from someone in the 600 block of Edith Avenue who said they had been shot.

Man fatally shot in Soulsville

When officers arrived, they found Jalen Murray in an alley. He later died at the hospital.

Murray’s mother told investigators her son had been at YouthBuild in the 1100 block of Mississippi right before he was shot.

One severely injured in AR drive-by shooting: WMPD

YouthBuild provides job training and educational opportunities to at-risk kids who have dropped out of school and is only 800 feet from where Murray was found.

According to police, camera footage showed Murray leaving the school that day with five other males. They said staff were able to identify all the males, including McShane.

According to police, a witness said he left YouthBuild with McShane and Murray, and when they got to the Alley between Edith and Saxton, he heard McShane tell Murray to give him his gun.

The witness said McShane pointed a black handgun at Murray and fired one to two shots. After he fired the shots, the witness said McShane went through Murray’s bag and took a gun.

Investigators said at the time of the shooting, McShane was wearing a GPS ankle monitor that placed him at the same location where Murray was located, around the time the 911 call was made.

McShane is being held without bond. He is scheduled to be back in court on September 25.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.