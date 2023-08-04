Teen armed with 3 guns sends bullets flying after firing shots at Cobb national park, police say

A teen is facing multiple charges after officials said he fired gunshots at a national park in Cobb County.

If you drive about five minutes from Cumberland Mall, you will find the Palisades Trail. The trail is a very popular place for hikers, runners, and rock climbers

But earlier this week, people were out enjoying mother nature when bullets suddenly started flying.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News it was about 5:30 p.m. when they were getting ready to hit the trail when they heard multiple gunshots and immediately called 911.

“We’ve been out here a couple of times to cliff jump, but this is first time out here rock climbing,” rock climber Jonathan Ryan told Channel 2 Action News.

According to court documents, when police arrived they found 19-year-old Linxuan Xu armed with three guns.

Investigators have not released the motive for the shooting.

“Honestly, that’s just appalling to me. I couldn’t imagine I mean, what is it even to shoot out here,” Elissa Windsor asked.

Xu bonded out of jail on Thursday.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn if Xu has hired an attorney.

