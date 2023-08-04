Teen armed with 3 guns sends bullets flying after firing shots at Cobb national park, police say
A teen is facing multiple charges after officials said he fired gunshots at a national park in Cobb County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
If you drive about five minutes from Cumberland Mall, you will find the Palisades Trail. The trail is a very popular place for hikers, runners, and rock climbers
But earlier this week, people were out enjoying mother nature when bullets suddenly started flying.
Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News it was about 5:30 p.m. when they were getting ready to hit the trail when they heard multiple gunshots and immediately called 911.
“We’ve been out here a couple of times to cliff jump, but this is first time out here rock climbing,” rock climber Jonathan Ryan told Channel 2 Action News.
According to court documents, when police arrived they found 19-year-old Linxuan Xu armed with three guns.
TRENDING STORIES
Woman says Popeye’s employees ripped her hair out because she complained about wrong order
Wife of beloved maintenance man killed in crossfire angry killer was released on just $10K bond
‘We will catch them’: Search underway for men who tried to blend in with students at 2 schools
Investigators have not released the motive for the shooting.
“Honestly, that’s just appalling to me. I couldn’t imagine I mean, what is it even to shoot out here,” Elissa Windsor asked.
Xu bonded out of jail on Thursday.
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn if Xu has hired an attorney.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: