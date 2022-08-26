Teen arrested after 17-year-old shot near UGA campus, police say

A teenager was shot just a block away from the University of Georgia, Athens-Clarke County police say.

Officers were called to Clayton Street near Jackson Street, which is a block from UGA’s famed arch, at 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

When they arrived, police found a 17-year-old who had been shot. The teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.

While responding to the crime scene, officers saw another 17-year-old running from the area while holding a gun.

He was arrested and charged with several gun-related charges. Investigators say they have not yet determined if he was the person who shot the victim..

Detectives say that their investigation is still in its early stages.

