Teen arrested after 17-year-old shot near UGA campus, police say
A teenager was shot just a block away from the University of Georgia, Athens-Clarke County police say.
Officers were called to Clayton Street near Jackson Street, which is a block from UGA’s famed arch, at 11 p.m. on Thursday night.
When they arrived, police found a 17-year-old who had been shot. The teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.
While responding to the crime scene, officers saw another 17-year-old running from the area while holding a gun.
He was arrested and charged with several gun-related charges. Investigators say they have not yet determined if he was the person who shot the victim..
Detectives say that their investigation is still in its early stages.
