Teen arrested after 18-year-old shot in Ellenton outlet mall parking lot, sheriff says

One of the suspects in Sunday’s shooting in the parking lot of Ellenton Premium Outlets has been arrested, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Three males confronted an 18-year-old and his friend while they were shopping on Sunday afternoon and began to argue with the teen. The teen and his friend walked away but was later confronted by the group again in the parking lot.

During the second argument, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot at the 18-year-old, hitting him in the groin and leg.

Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office have since identified two of the suspects, the agency announced on Monday morning.

Octavio Banos — who turned 18 last week — was arrested at about 4:30 a.m. Monday at his home in 1100 block of 8th St. W., Palmetto.

Banos was charged with attempted murder. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail, according to jail records.

Detectives with the help of the SWAT team found several pieces of evidence inside Banos’ after getting a search warrant for the home.

Deputies also found the car Banos and the two other suspects left in at a home near the mall.

The 18-year-old victim remains hospitalized but is in stable condition and expected to recover.