Teen arrested after 2 shot dead in Charlotte. Third victim survived, police say

Police have arrested and charged a Kannapolis teenager in connection with a shooting in Charlotte on Tuesday that killed two men and hospitalized a third person.

Gunfire erupted just before midnight Tuesday in a commercial strip in the 2600 block of Beatties Ford Road, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Officers found three people with gunshot wounds after responding to a 911 call that reported multiple victims, police said.

Shootings took place inside the Xpress Mart gas station, Observer news partner WSOC-TV reported.

One of the victims, 27-year-old Jadarius Marticee McCullough, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Thursday, 19-year-old Quaveon Jeremiah Robinson died at a hospital, according to CMPD.

A third victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said. Police haven’t released the person’s name.

On Friday, CMPD’s violent criminal apprehension team arrested 18-year-old Jaylin Lamont Johnson. He remained jailed on Saturday on charges of murder, attempted murder and discharge of a firearm within enclosure to incite fear.

Police haven’t said what evidence led to the arrest or what they believe prompted the shooting. CMPD also hasn’t said if the shooter knew the victims.

Community advocate Juanrique Hall previously told The Charlotte Observer he coached McCullough on the West Charlotte High championship basketball team.

Hall is a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board candidate and outreach worker with the city’s Alternative to Violence team.

“We knew the kid,” Hall said. “I coached him in high school. “Therefore, it’s bigger than a job. Now it’s personal.”

Police urged anyone with information about the shootings to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.