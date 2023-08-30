Teen arrested on 2nd degree murder complaint for deadly Choctaw football game

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested on 2nd degree murder complaint, that allegedly lead to the shooting death of a Midwest City High School teen.

“We’ve known, we’ve had an idea of who we wanted since early Saturday morning,” said Chief Kelly Marshall with the Choctaw Police Department. “I believe it’s dangerous to put a name out there without having an arrest warrant.”

A 15-year-old is now locked up on a second-degree murder complaint. The arrest warrant was issued Tuesday night.

“Choctaw Police Department, OKC Police Department, US Marshals and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office warrant team apprehended a juvenile suspect involved in the Choctaw football game shooting,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III.

The game took a deadly turn in the 3rd quarter.

The arrest warrant showed witnesses saw a teen arguing with the Cordea Carter, 16, when the suspect ran up behind Carter “while fumbling a black gun in both hands.” Investigators said he then began shooting.

One of the bullets hit Carter. The Midwest City High School student died on the way to the hospital.

According to documents, investigators said security footage showed the suspect somehow was hurt at the game and was “taken to the weightroom [sic] where he was treated by [the] Choctaw Fire Department for a head injury received during the incident.”

News 4 is not naming the juvenile suspect until he has been officially charged. He is set to be arraigned on September 13 at 1:30 p.m.

“I don’t believe he was a student anywhere,” said Chief Marshall.

Meanwhile, there have been no new developments in a second investigation. An off-duty Del City officer, working security at the game, allegedly felt there was a threat. When he fired his service weapon, investigators said he hit a 42-year-old man in the chest. At last check, the man was in good condition at the hospital.

A young girl was also shot in the leg and later released at the hospital. No word yet as to who shot her.

“There’s a lot of ballistics that need to happen a lot more testing with the evidence that was found on scene,” said Chief Marshall.

“We need our citizens to know that there’s an end. You know, people want to know that they’re safe,” said Sheriff Johnson.

Chief Marshall said Choctaw’s game this week has been cancelled. Next week is homecoming. She wants residents and students to feel safe.

