Teen arrested after 3-year-old injured in shooting on northwest side of Milwaukee

A 16-year-old has been arrested after a 3-year-old was injured in a shooting on Milwaukee’s northwest side Thursday.

Police did not describe the circumstances of the incident but said officers were called to the 5700 block of North 95th Street at 9:30 p.m. A firearm was recovered and police continue to search for additional people involved in the shooting.

The 3-year-old was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing potential charges against the 16-year-old boy.

Through the first five months of the year, minors accounted for almost 12% of all homicide and nonfatal shooting victims, and about 5% of all suspects, according to the latest data from the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or by using the P3 Tips app.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Stay in the know. Sign up to get NewsWatch delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Police arrest teen after shooting injures 3-year-old in Milwaukee