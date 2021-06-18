Teen arrested in accidental shooting

Jun. 18—DANVILLE — An 18-year-old Danville woman was shot while inside her apartment Thursday evening, and police say the shooting was an accident.

Police responded at 5:04 p.m. to the area of the 1000 block of Clay in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound according to a press release issued Friday by Comm. Josh Webb.

Upon arrival officers located the woman with a gunshot wound to her chest. The victim stated she was inside her apartment with her boyfriend when she heard a loud noise and realized she had been shot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where she is currently still being treated and is listed in stable condition.

Danville Police immediately initiated an investigation into the incident and that investigation revealed the victim's 16-year-old boyfriend accidentally discharged a handgun inside the victims apartment resulting in the victim being shot.

The handgun was recovered at the scene and the 16-year-old was taken into custody on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon — under 21 years old. No other injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation into this incident continues as Danville Police try to determine how the 16-year-old came to be in possession of the handgun. No other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.