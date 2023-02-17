Teen arrested, accused of making bomb threat at Clark State College

A teenage boy is facing charges in connection to making threats that shut down Clark State College Thursday.

News Center 7 reported Thursday evening that an arrest had been made in connection to the threat that caused the closure of all Clark State campuses Thursday afternoon. Springfield police announced Friday that the suspect arrested was a 17-year-old student.

>> Arrest made in Clark State bomb threat investigation

The teen has been accused of sending text messages to students saying that a bomb had been placed in the Brinkman Educational Center at the Springfield campus.

Springfield detectives, Clark State administrators and campus security team worked to identify the suspect. Police arrested the teen on charges of making false alarms, making terroristic threats and inducing panic.

No explosive devices were found during the search of the facility.

>> Medical clinic to open in East Palestine following train derailment

Dayton Police and Dayton Airport Police canines assisted with the search. The FBI was also on scene.

The threat caused all Clark State campuses to close and classes to be cancelled. Weekend activities are expected to resume Saturday.