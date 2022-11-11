Teen arrested, accused of series of robberies in Colorado Springs

Nov. 10—A teenager was taken into custody Monday after robbing several Colorado Springs stores during a three-week time span, police said Thursday.

Breven Herron, 18, allegedly used a handgun to "threaten the victims and demand money" and other merchandise at six stores in the east and northeast areas of the city, police said. In each incident, Herron allegedly stole an "undisclosed" amount of cash, but no injuries were reported.

The robberies reportedly occurred as follows:

* Oct. 18: GameStop at 5620 E. Woodmen Road.

* Nov. 1: Family Dollar at 3770 Airport Road.

* Nov. 1: Family Dollar at 4609 Austin Bluffs Parkway.

* Nov. 3: Walgreens at 6011 Rangewood Drive.

* Nov. 4: GameStop at 3235 E. Platte Ave..

* Nov. 5: Glass Act Smoke Shop at 4327 N. Academy Blvd.

* Nov. 6: Carjacking at 7040 Rangewood Drive.

According to online court records, Herron is being held at the El Paso County jail on a combined $225,000 bond for the robberies.