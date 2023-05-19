Teen arrested, accused stealing car, striking 3 police cruisers, police say

A 17-year-old teen is accused of stealing a car Wednesday night, leading officers on a pursuit, and intentionally striking three Gastonia police cruisers.

Officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of West Franklin Boulevard just before 10 p.m. after a report of a stolen car.

A short time later, officers found the stolen car in the parking lot of a business in the 2600 block of East Franklin Avenue, police said.

The teen driver of the stolen car drove away when he saw police arrive.

Officers located the stolen car once again near Versailles Lane and tried to stop it. That was when the teen driver struck three marked GPD police cars before fleeing the area.

The driver continued to flee from police, lost control of the car, and struck a utility pole at South New Hope and Armstrong Park roads, police said.

After hitting the pole, the driver ran away.

Officers chased the teen down and arrested him.

There were no serious injuries reported.





